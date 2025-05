Phenomena recently announced a new game ready for their VR Esport Arena. Made by Knuckleheads Studio, the VR shooter is called Cops & Robbers Heist. You can click here to watch the trailer.

The company describes the game as a “fast-paced VR shooter where strategy, reflexes and teamwork determine the winner.”

Phenomena has also noted they’ve partnered with Pico for their VR headsets. Learn more about the VR Esport Arena at www.vresportarena.com.