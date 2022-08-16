Phantom Darts Holds Successful Tourney

“Rumble in the Rockies,” a tournament put on by Phantom Darts, was recently held in Pueblo, Colorado, with more than $20,000 awarded in cash prizes.

Craig Soto has been hosting such events for more than five years with growing popularity, he reports. He’s owned Phantom Darts for the last three years, noting they’ve grown the dart league from 40 teams playing three nights a week to more than 100 teams playing six nights a week.

One of the latest tournament’s attendees was Jim Roe, sales manager of Moss Distributing, who said there were 40 Arachnid dart boards and 220 pre-registered players on hand (with more than 300 in attendance).

Stay tuned to RePlay for an upcoming feature on Craig Soto and Phantom Darts. In the meantime, visit www.phantomdarts.com for more information.