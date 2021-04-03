Petro Bowl Turning Into FEC After a Tough Year

First it was Covid lockdowns and then a hurricane that sidelined Petro Bowl in Lake Charles, La. However, general manager Debbie Stroderd says they’re renovating the business and have plans to reopen in September.

“The bowling center could not open back up until June (2020), and then we were only at 50% capacity with no bar sales,” Stroderd said of the pandemic-related restrictions. “That hit us hard. And then, of course, (Hurricane Laura) in August. This year has been bad.”

According to KPLC, the 35-year-old neighborhood bowling alley is changing to keep up with the times. Its renovations include reducing the number of lanes to 34 and adding more than 40 games, including virtual reality.

There will also be extra birthday party rooms and an extended bar. Learn more about the business at www.petrobowl.net.