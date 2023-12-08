Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Petition to Save Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum

Petition to Save Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills, Mich., is slated for demolition and replacement from a Meijer supermarket, but the business and its fans aren’t going down without a fight.

In November, a city planning commission vote made way for the City Council to potentially pass a redevelopment plan, but hundreds of Marvin’s supporters came to the meeting to protest, according to the Detroit Free Press.

At the time of the meeting, there was a petition with close to 25,000 signatures. As of this RePlay post, there were more than 50,000 (click here to read the petition). The museum features historic and sometimes unusual coin-op machines.

Jeremy Yagoda, who took over the museum after his father (founder Marvin Yagoda) died in 2017, shard on Facebook that if forced to close – he’ll be looking elsewhere to continue the museum’s legacy.

Learn more about the business at www.marvin3m.com. (Thanks to Jim Schelberg and Jack Guarnieri for passing along the news.)

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.