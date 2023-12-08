Petition to Save Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum

Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills, Mich., is slated for demolition and replacement from a Meijer supermarket, but the business and its fans aren’t going down without a fight.

In November, a city planning commission vote made way for the City Council to potentially pass a redevelopment plan, but hundreds of Marvin’s supporters came to the meeting to protest, according to the Detroit Free Press.

At the time of the meeting, there was a petition with close to 25,000 signatures. As of this RePlay post, there were more than 50,000 (click here to read the petition). The museum features historic and sometimes unusual coin-op machines.

Jeremy Yagoda, who took over the museum after his father (founder Marvin Yagoda) died in 2017, shard on Facebook that if forced to close – he’ll be looking elsewhere to continue the museum’s legacy.

Learn more about the business at www.marvin3m.com. (Thanks to Jim Schelberg and Jack Guarnieri for passing along the news.)