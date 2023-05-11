Peter Piper Pizza Opens in El Paso

Pizza Properties Inc. recently announced the opening of the 15th Peter Piper Pizza location in the El Paso, Texas, area. In total there are more than 140 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. The new facility is in the Eastlake Commons Shopping Center of East El Paso.

“We opened the first Peter Piper Pizza in El Paso in 1982,” said Kirk Robison, chairman of Pizza Properties Inc. “Our team has been privileged to provide great food and affordable, family-friendly entertainment to El Pasoans for over four decades.”

According to KTSM, it’s a newly-constructed 12,000-sq.-ft. restaurant featuring an arcade and two dining areas. Learn more at www.peterpiperpizza.com.