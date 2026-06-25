Pete Gustafson Steps Down

AAMA’s executive vice president Pete Gustafson has relinquished his role after serving the national association for a decade. The AAMA board of directors has formally accepted the resignation, which is effective June 28.

Prior to his stint as EVP, Gustafson had many years of volunteer leadership at the association that included one term as board president. Previously, he spent much of his coin-op career at Sega Amusements.

“As we look to the future, AAMA is positioning itself to be the leading trade association for the amusement industry,” said AAMA President Beth Standlee. “This next chapter calls for an association executive with a proven track record of scaling trade organizations, and we are grateful to Pete for the solid foundation he has helped build. AAMA and the industry have benefited greatly from Pete’s leadership over the past decade, and we believe both will continue to benefit from his insight and involvement well into the future.”

Additionally, Standlee told RePlay that with the help of Dana Arnett’s consulting firm VSA Partners, the association has tapped Sarah Jordan – with her extensive experience with association governance, process and growth – as its interim EVP “while the board searches for an experienced association executive with a proven track record of growing a trade association.”

Arnett has also been working on “rebranding the association and imagining the AAMA of the future.”