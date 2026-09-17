Pete Gustafson Joins Amusement Source Int’l

Industry veteran Pete Gustafson has been hired by Amusement Source International as its senior director of business development.

Gustafson most recently spent a decade as the AAMA’s executive vice president and has more than 46 years in the amusement industry, previously working with the likes of Aladdin’s Castle, Data East Pinball and SEGA Amusements.

ASI co-founders Cory Haynes and Jacob Yeh touted that Gustafson’s career has “touched virtually every facet of the amusement industry, including sales, marketing, engineering, manufacturing, operations and training.”

“This is an incredibly important hire for ASI,” Haynes said. “Pete brings a level of experience, credibility and industry knowledge that is very difficult to find. He knows the manufacturers, distributors and operators, but more importantly, he understands this business from nearly every perspective. Jacob and I could not be more excited to have someone of Pete’s caliber joining our team.”

The pair’s relationship goes back decades, starting when Haynes was president and COO of SEGA Entertainment.

“When Jacob and I started ASI, we had big ambitions, but you build a company one relationship, one customer and one great person at a time,” Haynes noted. “Having someone with Pete’s history and standing in this industry choose to become part of ASI says a great deal about how far we’ve come – and even more about where we believe we’re going.”

Gustafson added: “I’ve watched ASI grow and have been impressed by what Cory, Jacob and their team have built. ASI has an entrepreneurial spirit, strong relationships with its manufacturing partners and, importantly, an operator’s understanding of what customers need. I’m excited about the opportunity to be part of the team and help build on that momentum.”