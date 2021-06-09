Pelican Adds Major Puerto Rico Operation to Its Growing Network

The Pelican Group, a leading vending and amusement management company that is a division of Pelican Communications, announced it completed the acquisition of a significant crane and bulk vending operation in Puerto Rico.

Pelican President/CEO Richard Scherer said they acted swiftly to make the deal, utilizing their “trusted operator network to facilitate the transaction which encompassed over 1,000 pieces of equipment across numerous clients” (including Walmart and Caribbean Cinemas) while also working to ensure a seamless transaction for all parties. Scherer added that the deal “provides a great opportunity during unprecedented times for Pelican’s operating partners who stepped up to support the purchase. The business also serves as a tremendous foundation for success as the industry returns to normal levels.”

In addition to the growth in Puerto Rico, Pelican recently signed agreements with CircusTrix, Altitude Trampoline Parks and Bitcoin Depot. Scherer said the company is “always actively seeking acquisitions that benefit its operator platform while using a proven method that is a win-win for both buyer and seller” and is planning to continue aggressive growth this year and beyond through acquisitions, new business sales and expansion with existing customers.

The Pelican Group, a privately owned company with corporate offices in Danville, Calif., was founded in April 1993 to manage vending and amusement equipment for companies with regional and national locations. In addition to providing local resources through its network of more than 600 operators, Pelican says it also partners with leading manufacturers and works to improve client revenues and customer satisfaction by implementing its comprehensive management program across locations. For more information, contact The Pelican Group at 800-997-3542 or visit them online at www.pelicangroup.com.