Peek-a-Boo Factory Opening Saturday

A popular indoor play center chain with multiple locations in the San Francisco Bay Area called Peek-a-Boo Factory is having a grand opening for its Rancho Cordova location this Saturday, Oct. 11, the company reports. This marks the FEC’s expansion into the Sacramento region.

Offering fun activities for kids 0-12, the facility will offer the first 50 kids to arrive free admission for the day.

“We’re so excited to bring Peek-a-Boo Factory to the Sacramento area,” said owner Sophia Cheng. “Our Bay Area locations have become such special places for families, and it’s a dream come true to bring that same joy to the Sacramento community. We can’t wait to see parents and kids laughing, playing, and making memories together here.”

Learn more at www.peekaboofactory.com/rancho-cordova.