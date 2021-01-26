PCS Webinar to Discuss Creating Better Experiences

Party Center Software will host a webinar tomorrow, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. Eastern time called Creating a Better Experience for Your Target Demographic. Click here to sign up for the live webinar; even if you can’t make it, PCS will send you a recording of the event.

The discussion on how to get more people into your FEC or other entertainment venue will be led by Danny Gruening, VP of marketing at Creative Works, and that company’s VP of sales Russ Van Natta.

“As experts in immersive experiences, Danny and Russ will share lessons learned from the most successful businesses in the industry and focus on a primary (and secondary) demographic,” PCS said. “You’ll learn how to identify the interests, behaviors and buying patterns of your ideal customer. Then, you’ll be able to use this data to make informed decisions about your attraction mix and packages.” Learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com.