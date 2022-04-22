PCS Offers Emergency Preparedness Resource

Party Center Software recently shared a free ebook with fun centers called “In Case of Emergency: An Emergency Preparedness Guide to Help Your FEC Overcome the Unexpected.”

Click here to get the free resource. “As an FEC owner or operator, one thing you can never do too much of is planning,” the company wrote. “Even if you don’t expect difficult situations to arise often, having a plan for how to handle them will alleviate a lot of stress and give you peace of mind.

“In this guide, we explore different emergency situations that can occur at your FEC and offer tips and ideas on how you can plan ahead.” Learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com.