PCS, Creative Works Release Survey Results

Party Center Software and Creative Works were among 10 industry partners that collected responses for a survey on the demand for in-person events in 2021. The results are in and show that owners and operators are ready to go.

A total of 629 respondents answered the survey, which was available from Jan. 29-Feb. 9. One of the most important questions asked, said Creative Works, was about the likeliness they’d attend an in-person conference in 2021.

About 23% said they were “very likely” to attend an event in the first half of the year, while 40% said they “would likely not attend.” However, when asked about the second half of the year, 83% expressed a 50% or higher chance that they will attend an in-person event.

The reason why was mainly budget related, with about 37% of respondents indicating that the costs associated with such events is why they wouldn’t attend.

Aside from Party Center Software and Creative Works, the survey was put together by Amusement Products, CenterEdge Software, Delta Strike, Family Entertainment Group, Pinnacle Entertainment Group, Player One Amusement Group, Redemption Plus, Shaffer Distributing and TrainerTainment. Click here to download the entire report.