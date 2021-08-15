PayRange Introduces All-in-One Card Reader

PayRange recently announced it has added the BluCard modular all-in-one payment device to its network. The device supports all credit card payment interfaces in a “small, stylish and weather-resistant enclosure,” the company reports.

“The reader is specifically designed for installation on machines to allow cashless payment with magnetic payment cards, as well as proximity, vicinity and contact EMV payment cards,” PayRange said. “Using the 4” full color display, messaging can be created to interact with credit card-based users with custom notifications during card transaction to further drive mobile app awareness, downloads and user adoption.”

BluCard is available for vending, amusement machines and more, and still allows for cash or coin acceptance. Learn more at www.payrange.com.