PayRange Acquires Vagabond, Strengthening Mobile Platform

PayRange recently shared news about their purchase of Vagabond, a mobile, cloud-based technology platform that offers real-time business intelligence for the convenience services industry. The companies have had an integration for many years.

“We see this acquisition as a way to combine the best of both companies,” said Paresh Patel, founder and CEO of PayRange. “It is a natural fit and advances our goal of growing the PayRange platform by adding additional products and services that can help operators grow their business and help them save costs.”

The acquisition will strengthen PayRange’s mobile commerce platform by “adding a vending machine software solution as well as an app-based micro-market solution.” Learn more at www.payrange.com.