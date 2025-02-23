PayRange Acquires Turns

Mobile payment solutions pioneer PayRange recently acquired Turns, an all-in-one laundromat operating system.

The purchase, they said, “transforms the U.S. laundromat industry by creating an industry-first platform combining PayRange’s unmatched machine payment platform with Turns’ new age laundry operating system, which includes business management, pickup and delivery management software, point of sale, payments and more.”

“With Turns, we’re not just adding to our capabilities – we’re crafting the definitive laundromat platform for the U.S. market,” said PayRange founder and CEO Paresh Patel. “This is about unmatched growth potential in this vertical and service excellence.”