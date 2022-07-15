Payment Choice Act Rolled into Defense Bill

In another historic first, says the National ATM Council, the U.S. House has voted to include the Payment Choice Act within the 2022-23 National Defense Authorization Act, which passed by a 329-101 bipartisan vote on July 14.

The Payment Choice Act requires all brick-and-mortar retail businesses to continue allowing consumers nationwide to pay with cash for purchases of goods and services up to $2,000.

“The National ATM Council extends its sincerest thanks and appreciation to Representatives Don Payne, Jr. (D-NJ), John Rose, (R-TN), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Jesus Garcia (D-IL), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Warren Davidson (R-OH) and Nikema Williams (D-GA), who together offered the PCA amendment on the House floor, to keep cash intact as a universal payment option and safety net for all Americans,” the association said.