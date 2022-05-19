Payment Choice Act Passes Committee Vote

The U.S. House Financial Services Committee recently voted in favor of HR-4395, the Payment Choice Act of 2022, a result strongly supported by the National ATM Council.

“We thank Chairwoman Waters, Rep. Garcia and the original co-sponsors of HR-4395, Reps. Payne and Smith for their leadership, and express our appreciation to the diverse bipartisan committee members who supported this legislation and worked hard to secure its favorable reporting by the committee,” said George Sarantopoulos, NAC’s chairman and CEO of Access One Solutions.

“This important measure is essential to ensuring the ongoing strength and security of the U.S. dollar as a universal payment method accepted at retail establishments everywhere in our nation,” he added. “The Payment Choice Act is needed to make it clear that cash acceptance is part of doing business in America – end of story.”