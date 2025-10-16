Paul Williams Passes On

Sega Amusements has announced their longtime leader Paul Williams died on Oct. 14 following a period of illness. He had recently resigned his position as CEO and executive chairman of the company.

“A globally known and highly respected figure in the amusement industry, he was the driving force behind the company he led for more than two decades,” Sega wrote.

“Paul started his career working in nightclubs in his hometown of Cardiff and progressed through the ranks of First Leisure to a senior level. He joined Sega in 1997, taking on a role at Sega World that marked the beginning of a lifelong journey with the corporation. His dedication, vision and leadership were relentless and culminated in a career high in 2021 with his management buyout (MBO) of Sega Amusements International Ltd – a defining achievement that reflected both his entrepreneurial spirit and his deep belief in the people and potential of the business.”

Under his leadership, the company expanded into multiple divisions and established a sales territory that now spans the globe.

“His strategic foresight and relentless drive for excellence positioned the company as a trusted leader in the amusement and entertainment industry, admired by partners and competitors alike,” they said. “In Paul’s memory, Sega Amusements International carries his spirit forward, reaffirming its commitment to the vision he championed – one of innovation, integrity and lasting impact on a global scale.”