Paul Jacobs Marketing New Vidgame System

Longtime amusement industry veteran Paul Jacobs has joined the Tokyo-based arcade video game hardware producer exA-Arcadia as the head of sales for its North American market. The company produces a modern video game conversion kit system for arcades and street locations.

Jacobs has held top executive positions in the Northern California offices of Japanese video game manufacturers Universal, Capcom, SNK and Data East, along with owning coin-op distributing and operating companies in his home state of Wisconsin. Additionally, he has been president of BMI Gaming, the U.S. sales representative for Falgas kiddie rides, and most recently, vice president of sales and marketing for Gold Standard Games.

“I am particularly pleased to be joining exA-Arcadia, a young, innovative company that understands what game creators want, what arcade and street operators want, and what players want,” Jacobs said. “Having previously been instrumental in bringing the SNK NEO-GEO MVS to the North American market in 1990, it is particularly exciting to now introduce the exA-Arcadia multi-video game system.”

Added exA-Arcadia CEO Eric Chung: “We are excited to have a world-class executive who deeply understands the Western video game market like Paul. He joins the exA-Arcadia mission of revitalizing video games in the location-based entertainment industry by providing high cost performance, low cost games to all types of amusement locations.”

Paul can be reached at 561-512-3642 or at [email protected].