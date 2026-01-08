Patriot Gaming Partners with Grand Vision Gaming

Patriot Gaming & Electronics has a new parts distribution agreement with Grand Vision Gaming LLC in which Patriot will be an official distribution partner supporting Grand Vision’s “proprietary cabinets and games designed specifically for VLT-style gaming jurisdictions.”

“When you have a strong product backed by great people, the partnership makes sense,” said Mark Komorowski, president of Patriot Gaming & Electronics. “By supporting Grand Vision Gaming machines, we’re further advancing our mission to be a true one-stop shop for our customers.”

Grand Vision Gaming currently operates in Montana, South Dakota, Louisiana and West Virginia, and is “actively evaluating expansion opportunities in additional jurisdictions.”

Patriot Gaming will support those markets with the new product line, which will feature alongside their extensive catalog of OEM parts that serve both domestic and international customers.

Learn more at www.patriotgaming.com or call 866-367-5666.