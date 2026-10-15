Patriot Gaming Now U.S. Distributor for CountR

Patriot Gaming & Electronics was recently appointed the U.S. parts distributor for CountR, a provider of automated cash-handling and payment solutions for the gaming industry.

Under the partnership, Patriot Gaming said they’ll supply parts, inventory and parts repair and refurbishment for CountR’s CashIO self-service kiosks, TITA table-game terminals, and related components. CountR systems “streamline ticket redemption (TITO), player card management, multi-currency transactions and ID verification, helping operators reduce wait times and improve floor efficiency.”

CountR has more than 20 years of experience and over 10,000 machines installed worldwide.

“Becoming the U.S. parts distributor for CountR reflects our commitment to offering the most dependable solutions available,” said Mark Komorowski, President of Patriot Gaming & Electronics. “CountR’s innovative cash-handling technology pairs perfectly with our extensive parts inventory and service network, giving operators a true one-stop resource.”

Learn more at www.patriotgaming.com.