Patriot Gaming Appointed Distributor for Ceronix

Patriot Gaming & Electronics was recently appointed as the North American master distributor for Ceronix, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance LCD monitors, touch displays and electronic components used across the gaming industry.

“Becoming the master distributor for Ceronix reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the most dependable parts and display solutions available in the market,” said Mark Komorowski, president of Patriot Gaming & Electronics. “Ceronix has a long-standing reputation for precision engineering and unmatched product support, and we are excited to bring that level of quality to our customer base.”

For additional information or parts inquiries, call 866-367-5666 or visit www.patriotgaming.com.