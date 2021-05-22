Pat and Lisa Ciniello Profiled in Business Observer

Bowling entrepreneurs Pat and Lisa Ciniello were recently featured in Business Observer, discussing their optimism about the future of the business and their investments in family entertainment.

Pat, who’s also chairman of QubicaAMF, runs the Fort Myers, Fla.-based Bowling Management Associates with Lisa. The company is the parent brand over Bowland and HeadPinz Entertainment Centers. In June 2020, the pair also bought Zoomers Amusement Park.

Revenue from all six of their bowling centers was up in Q1 2021 and is on pace to beat 2019’s numbers by about 15% this year.

Regarding growing their customer base and market share, Lisa told the publication: “You have to have the courage to not know what’s on the other side of the dream. That’s the difference between being an entrepreneur and going to work for someone else.”