Pat and Lisa Ciniello Buy Zoomers in Florida

The couple behind the Bowland and Headpinz entertainment centers – Pat and Lisa Ciniello – have announced their company is buying Zoomers Amusement Park in Fort Myers, Fla. The park, opened in 2012, will be reopened in early December under the Ciniellos’ new Fast Trax brand.

“We had put our Fast Trax concept on hold during the COVID-19 situation,” said Pat Ciniello. “So, when I was made aware that the Zoomers complex was for sale, I thought it might be the perfect opportunity to pivot from our original Fast Trax plan and resurrect the project at Zoomers.”

The 18-acre property will be turned into Fast Trax with brand new OTL Electric Go-Karts replacing the old gas-powered karts, and upgrades to the arcade, kitchen, outdoor bar and party areas. A new feature will also be Duck Pin Bowling, which is played with a small bowling ball and short pins – “a blast and perfect for kids and adults alike,” Ciniello boasted.

Zoomers currently features two different outdoor go-kart tracks, mini-golf, 10 carnival-type rides, bumper boats and an 80-game arcade.

“I already have my design team looking at ways to modify the current layout,” Ciniello added. “One thing that I really want to see is how we can create more shade and coverings over the outside spaces. It’s really hot out there during the summer months.”