Party Professor – November 2025

Human Interaction in the Sales Process

When Your Sales Process Lacks a Personal Connection

By Beth Standlee, CEO, TrainerTainment

Human interaction plays a critical role in successful sales. While scripts can serve as useful tools, offering a framework to guide conversations, they are not a perfect solution. The real value in a sales interaction comes from person-to-person conversation, which helps to build a stronger connection between the seller and the buyer. Effective communicators know they must understand the customer’s needs and wants, and also be able to “read the room” and adapt accordingly.

Learning from Real Experiences

To illustrate this point, consider my experiences while cruising. I have observed and appreciated the apparent training of team members who provide services in spas, work in retail and staff other areas on the ship where the goal is to sell additional products or services to guests. For example, when I go for a massage, my main objective is relaxation. However, during a recent visit, the therapist continuously tried to upsell me on additional treatments. The pre-treatment questionnaire already reveals personal details such as stress levels and areas of concern, making it easy for staff to tailor their pitches. I have learned to simply respond with “everything is great” to avoid being boxed in by their script.

The sales process often follows a pattern: bring you in for one service, then attempt to sell you more services or products. The challenge for me is that this approach disrupts the relaxation I’m seeking. Instead of enjoying my time, I find myself trying to politely decline further offers, feeling pressured by the responses I have already provided on forms or in conversation. This scripted approach can make the interaction feel impersonal and even intrusive.

Scripted Selling Pitfalls

It’s hard to believe I’m penning an article about the pitfalls of a sales script or process. However, as I discussed in my book, People Buy from People: How to Personally Connect in an Impersonal World, people don’t buy what you’re selling simply because you offer it; they buy what they want or need.

When sellers rely strictly on scripts, they risk forcing buyers into a box, shifting the interaction into “pitch mode” rather than focusing on the customer’s unique preferences and desires. This can make the experience feel impersonal and pushy, undermining the goal of building genuine rapport.



Creating a Personalized Experience

The key to a successful sales process is to move beyond the script and focus on the answers provided by the buyer. By asking thoughtful questions and truly listening – not just because it’s part of the process, but out of genuine interest – the seller demonstrates care and establishes trust. This behavior sets a great salesperson apart from someone who is merely following orders, transforming the interaction into a meaningful exchange that benefits both parties.

Authentic human connection is essential to effective sales. Relying solely on scripts can make interactions feel more transactional, impersonal and overly aggressive. While my cruise spa experience might feel like a “first world problem,” it illustrates how the pitch detracted from the buyer’s primary goal (relaxation) and also left a bad taste for any future experiences.

Sales success comes from sincerely listening to the buyer and personalizing each interaction based on their needs and responses, rather than rigidly following a predetermined script. Think about it this way: In comedy the script is a framework, like in improv, rather than the script in a comedic monologue. As a final thought, you’ll have more fun listening to respond than living up in your head trying to remember your lines!

Beth is the CEO of TrainerTainment LLC, a coaching company devoted to the family entertainment and hospitality industries. Beth and her team are focused on helping the companies they serve make more money through sales, guest service, leadership and social media marketing training. Training products and services are delivered in person, through books and DVDs, and virtually with e-learning courses, webinar development and 24/7 online access. Beth is also president of AAMA. Visit her company’s website at

