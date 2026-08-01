Party Professor – August 2026

Connection, Socialization and Community Today? YES!

By Beth Standlee, CEO, TrainerTainment

More than ever, we need to come together. On the heels of Bowl Expo, I’m more committed to purposely communicating with friends, family and industry peers. And why not? Together, we are all better.

Nashville was quite the treat. After three years of softer attendance at Bowl Expo, it was a joy to see both the enthusiasm and the number of people who showed up. The energy was unmistakable. While some locations are still experiencing softer sales and foot traffic, many operators reported being flat or even slightly up which is a welcome sign of resilience in an unpredictable environment.

There are still uncertainties that loom large. Economic pressures, shifting consumer habits and increased competition for discretionary spending all continue to challenge our industry. However, one thing I am certain of is this: people want and need to play. Community matters more than ever, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver it. Location-based entertainment gives people a place to compete, play, socialize, and engage.

Compete

Healthy competition has always been a core driver of repeat visits. Whether it’s bowling leagues, arcade leaderboards or skill-based challenges, people are wired to test themselves against others. But today’s guests are looking for more than just a score. They want recognition and progression. Operators can elevate competition by incorporating short-format leagues, seasonal tournaments and digital tracking systems that allow guests to see their improvement over time. Even casual guests can be pulled into the competitive spirit through simple incentives like “beat the house score” promotions or social media challenges. Competition creates a reason to return and, better yet, to bring others along.

Play

It’s at the heart of everything we do, but it must continue to evolve. People are seeking experiences that feel fresh, immersive and worth leaving the house for. Interestingly, a recent EY Media & Entertain­ment Pulse poll found that nearly half of consumers intend to maintain their spending on local and live entertainment over the next 12 months, even amid economic uncertainty. Emotional motivations are driving those choices: 64% of consumers say they’re seeking moments of joy and excitement, and 59% want to spend quality time with loved ones when they invest in entertainment. That’s exactly what our centers are built to deliver.

This doesn’t always mean major capital investments; sometimes it’s about reimagining what you already have. Themed events, interactive game nights or bundled experiences that combine attractions with food and beverage can create a sense of novelty. Think about how you can lower the barrier to entry for first-time guests while increasing the perceived value for returning ones. Play should feel effortless, exciting, and shareable.

Socialize

If the past few years taught us anything, it’s that people crave connection. Our venues are not just entertainment centers, they are gathering places. Designing spaces and experiences that encourage interaction is key. This could mean more communal seating, group-friendly packages or events that naturally bring people together, like trivia nights or corporate outings. Staff also play a critical role here. A well-trained team that engages guests, remembers names and creates moments of personal connection can turn a one-time visit into a lasting relationship. People may come for the activity, but they return for how you made them feel.

Engage

Engagement goes beyond the visit itself. It’s about building an ongoing relationship with your guests before, during and after they walk through your doors. Digital tools make this easier than ever. Email, text marketing, loyalty programs and social media all provide opportunities to stay connected. The key is to be intentional and authentic. Share stories, highlight your team, celebrate your guests and create a sense of belonging that extends beyond the physical space. Engagement also means listening. Pay attention to feedback, watch behavior patterns and adapt quickly. The more connected your guests feel to your brand, the more likely they are to choose you again.

As I reflect on the energy of Bowl Expo and the conversations we had in Nashville, I’m reminded that our industry has always been about more than entertainment, it’s about connection. In a world that often feels divided and digital, we offer something tangible and human. We give people a place to laugh, compete, celebrate and simply be together.

Even as at-home digital options multiply, analysts note that consumers still look to real-world, location-based experiences for the social, immersive moments they can’t get on a screen. If we continue to focus on creating environments where people can compete, play, socialize and engage, we won’t just weather uncertainty, we’ll lead through it. Because at the end of the day, people buy from people, and they return to places where they feel connected.

Beth is the Chairwoman of TrainerTainment LLC and the GrowthPro Group, a coac­h­ing company devoted to the family entertainment and hosp­ital­ity industries. Beth and her team are focused on helping the companies they serve make more money through sales, service, and leadership. Her company provides books, online products and courses, and onsite, online and ongoing training and business coaching to help teams and businesses grow. Beth is also president of AAMA, a sought-after keynote speaker and the author of People Buy from People. Visit her company’s website at trainertainment.com.