Party Professor – July 2024

Try Easier, Not Harder

A Baby Boomer Message from “These Kids Today”!

By Beth Standlee, CEO, TrainerTainment

The American way often encourages us to push ourselves to the limit. Work more. Try harder. In every aspect of life, there is a belief that if we try hard enough, we’ll get what we want. However, there’s an emerging perspective suggesting that “trying easier” might be the true key to success. This approach isn’t about slacking off but rather about finding smarter, more sustainable ways to achieve goals.

Understanding “Try Easier”

Try easier isn’t about avoiding effort; but rather optimizing and focusing on efficiency and effectiveness rather than sheer exertion. Rather than muscling through every situation, a try easier approach may lead to better results, reduced stress, and greater overall satisfaction.

I have personally struggled to get back on track with a healthier lifestyle after my husband’s death in 2021. I’ve tried hard to eat smarter, workout at the gym after joining (twice), and to be mindful of all the things that make a human feel better. Trying hard hasn’t worked.

The Problems with Trying Harder

There is proof that constant push to try harder can cause:

1. Burnout: Continuous effort without sufficient rest can lead to physical and mental exhaustion.

2. Diminished Returns: After a certain point, additional effort yields progressively smaller gains.

3. Stress and Anxiety: Constant pressure to perform can increase stress levels that negatively impact health and productivity.

The Benefits of Trying Easier

My tenacious, work-hard spirit has finally discovered and committed to a workout regimen that is only 30 minutes. While the workout isn’t easy, it is only 30 minutes. I can fulfill that commitment three to four times per week. All the benefits below have made continuing this effort easier.

Adopting a try easier mindset has provided:

1. Sustainability: Trying easier encourages a balanced approach, focusing on long-term effort without burning out. In my case, the try hard method was an all-or-nothing mindset. Being easier on myself about the goals has given me a wide range of what success looks like. As of this writing, I am 46 workouts into this journey!

2. Creativity and Innovation: A less pressured environment fosters creative thinking and problem-solving.

3. Improved Well-Being: Reduced stress and anxiety contribute to better mental and physical health.

Practical Strategies for Trying Easier

1. Focus on Prioritization: Identify the tasks that truly matter and focus your efforts on them. Use the 80/20 rule (Pareto Principle) to determine which activities will yield the most significant results with the least effort. Prioritizing helps you avoid spreading yourself too thin and ensures that your energy is directed where it can make the most impact. With our coaching clients, I often ask business owners and leaders, “What can only you do?”

2. Embrace Simplicity: Simplify your processes and workflows. Remove unnecessary steps and streamline your tasks. Simplification not only makes tasks more manageable but also reduces the cognitive load, allowing you to work more efficiently and effectively.

3. Leverage Tools and Technology: Use tools and technology to automate repetitive tasks and manage your workload more efficiently. Productivity apps, project management software, and other digital tools can help you stay organized and reduce the effort required to complete routine tasks. What can you automate? If you can’t automate it, how could you optimize the effort? Finally, systematize the process with the fewest steps possible.

4. Take Breaks: Regular breaks are essential for maintaining productivity and creativity. Short, frequent breaks can prevent fatigue and keep your mind fresh. Consider methods like the Pomodoro Technique, which involves working for 25 minutes and then taking a 5-minute break.

5. Cultivate a Growth Mindset: Embrace a mindset focused on learning and growth rather than perfection. Understand that mistakes and setbacks are part of the learning process. This mindset reduces the pressure to perform perfectly and encourages continuous improvement without excessive strain.

Real World Examples

Consider the approach of successful tech companies like Google, which encourages employees to spend 20% of their time on passion projects. This “20% time” has led to the development of innovative products like Gmail and Google Maps. By allowing employees to try easier on projects they are passionate about, Google fosters creativity and innovation without the pressure of constant hard work.

Another example is the story of the Japanese concept of “Kaizen,” or continuous improvement. Kaizen emphasizes small, incremental changes rather than drastic overhauls. This approach leads to sustained progress and improvement over time, demonstrating that consistent, easy efforts can yield significant results. I am full-on living the Kaizen approach with the workouts! 35 sessions ago, I could barely get up from the floor!

Trying easier doesn’t mean avoiding effort. It means working smarter, not harder. By focusing on prioritization, simplification, leveraging tools, taking breaks and cultivating a growth mindset, you can achieve better results with less stress and effort. This approach not only enhances productivity but also contributes to a healthier, more balanced life. So, next time you’re faced with a challenge, consider trying easier instead of trying harder — you might be surprised by the results. And instead of thinking, “kids today don’t want to work,” we might consider they simply want to work easier! That might not be such a bad thing.

Beth is the CEO of TrainerTainment LLC, a training company devoted to the family entertainment and hospitality industries. Beth and her team are focused on helping the companies they serve to make more money through sales, guest service, leadership and social media marketing training. Training products and services are delivered in person, through books and DVDs, and virtually with e-learning courses, webinar development and 24/7 online access. Visit her company’s website at www.trainertainment.com.