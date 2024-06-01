Party Professor – June 2024

Confirmation & The Sales Process

By Beth Standlee, CEO, TrainerTainment

Coaching and training your team is not a one-time activity. Most people like to know how to win more at work and at play, and having a strategy to provide correction and direction can help your team, your business and you thrive. I believe monthly team training is a crucial component of employee development and retention. It’s a time to engage, educate and empower your team members.

It may feel like you don’t have the labor budget to manage one to two more hours of payroll. However, if we calculated what it costs to deliver terrible guest service or have unqualified, untrained team members on the floor, that payroll number might be insignificant in comparison.

In my research, the cost to hire and train (or not train) a $15-per-hour team member, who later must be fired or quits, is a whopping $2000-$10,000. So, in the spirit of “training the trainer,” I offer this short article as a solution.

In the TrainerTainment Methodology, outlined in Chapter 3 of our Fun Training, Serious Results* book, several key components are highlighted to ensure that your monthly team training is effective and educational for all participants.

There are five key components that drive this interactive process. Remember, NO ONE likes to be preached at. My bestie is a teacher who lovingly refers to (with a scowl) any seminar where the speaker has no audience engagement and attendees only get to listen as a “sit and git!” We happen to think “sit and gits” are painful and ineffective.

1. Start your training session by welcoming everyone and then holding an opening activity or game (10 minutes):

The purpose of this game is to warm up the group and stimulate interaction. It’s important to get everyone involved early on to encourage participation throughout the training. The game should be fun and engaging, setting a positive tone for the rest of the session. If you discover better game ideas, don’t hesitate to use them.

2. The Training Session (20-30 minutes):

Choose a relevant topic from the twelve ideas provided in the guide, focusing on personal development, training and communication. These topics are designed to increase confidence and skills among team members, ultimately benefiting the business’ bottom line. It’s not necessary to conduct all the training yourself; you can invite team members to share their experiences or bring in an outside professional trainer for a fresh perspective. Sample sessions include: Choose Your Attitude, Handling the Difficult Guest, Conflict Resolution with a Team Member and Hygiene Hijinx.

3. Housekeeping (3-5 minutes):

Use this time to address any important updates or procedures that affect the entire team. Keep it brief and relevant. Many managers or owners only hold “mandatory meetings” that are filled with 60 minutes of frustration over all the things that aren’t getting done. If you commit to monthly, or at least quarterly, sessions, it’s easier to focus on changes a bit at a time. A good example is sharing with the team that cleaning is everyone’s job. From the time you get out of the car, be mindful of trash from the parking lot through the front door and beyond. A great slogan is, “Don’t pass it up, pick it up!” Imagine what a great guest impression could be made if everyone did their part every day.

4. Brag/Nag (15 minutes):

This segment allows team members to express gratitude or raise concerns. Encourage positive feedback and ensure that complaints are accompanied by proposed solutions. This helps foster a culture of problem-solving and mutual respect among team members. Brag/Nag happens to be my favorite part of the team training program. Your team loves to give ideas, and some may enjoy griping. When we can get them to help us all be better or solve problems in a safe space, it can make a big difference for the business overall.

5. Wrap Up (5 minutes):

Conclude the training by thanking your team for their participation and offering small rewards or incentives. This could include drawings, gift cards, or other tokens of appreciation to motivate and recognize their efforts. The Fun Training, Serious Results* book also lays out specific gestures or ideas to reinforce the training all month long.

Incorporating these elements into your monthly team training can create a more engaging and productive environment. By focusing on fun, interactive activities and meaningful discussions, you can help your team grow, develop new skills, and ultimately contribute to the success of your business.

• Readers interested in the Fun Training, Serious Results book can buy it online, and peruse other publications by Trainer­Tainment, at their website: trainertainment.net/product-category/book.

Beth is the CEO of TrainerTainment LLC, a training company devoted to the family entertainment and hospitality industries. Beth and her team are focused on helping the companies they serve to make more money through sales, guest service, leadership and social media marketing training. Training products and services are delivered in person, through books and DVDs, and virtually with e-learning courses, webinar development and 24/7 online access. Visit her company’s website at www.trainertainment.com.