Party Professor – April 2024

Confirmation & The Sales Process

By Beth Standlee, CEO, TrainerTainment

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about why one sales representative can close more sales than another. For someone who wrote a book about selling, it feels like I should have all the answers. However, I recently had the chance to process this subject out loud with a friend. (To be clear, I always process things out loud whether I have a friend or not.)

What first came to mind was the question, “Why do people buy from us?” This is an excellent question no matter what you sell. Having the ability to focus on why the buyer would purchase your stuff, rather than focusing on what you must sell, completely shifts the intention of the interaction between seller and buyer from what could be adversarial to consultive. Too often, a buyer experiences remorse if or when they feel they were “talked into” a purchase.

The best person to ask about why someone would buy from you is the actual buyer. That may seem obvious, but when was the last time you asked someone why they chose you, your place, the package they purchased, etc? What do you think they would say? I challenge you to ask current customers and clients why they buy from you and then compare their answers to what you expected them to say. I promise, there is a lot to learn about selling your product better by understanding from the buyer why they purchase from you.

Second, I believe that following a proven sales process makes all the difference for a sales rep’s ability to close more quickly, consistently and often. The “CQPC” sales process first relies on solidly connecting with the buyer, then qualifying their needs, followed by a solid proposal based on what was learned in the previous two steps, and then finally asking for the close. This process keeps the focus on the buyer and uncovers “why” they would buy long before you start pitching your stuff. Remember, people buy because of what they want or need, not because of what you sell.

Finally, in my out-loud processing, I bumped into this thing I do during the proposal phase of the sales process that I’m pretty sure I’ve never articulated. For any seasoned sales rep, this third pre-close step probably seems obvious. But, being intentional about this step might make a big difference in understanding whether you are going to get the sale or not.

I have a theory (or a superstition) that if I need to go back and re-sell or change something after I’ve gone through a proposal with a buyer, I’m less likely to close the deal. So, one of the things I’ve done unconsciously is now something I’m going to be more conscious and intentional about. That is to say during the proposal things like, “If I heard you correctly, you would like to have A, B and C. Does that sound right to you?” I will confirm the price and ask how they feel about the affordability and value of the service or product.

Please note that the pricing piece is always last and words I might use sound like this: “Ms. Client, based on everything you’ve told me, I understand A, B and C ideally match your needs. Your investment for A, B and C falls between X and Y. How does that work for you financially?”

You can even confirm that the bottom line makes sense for everything they’re receiving: “Mr. Client, before I work up your agreement, may I confirm that your $5,000 to 8,000 investment in A, B and C works for your group?”

Sales folks often have a difficult time talking about the money involved. The buyer knows they are going to have to spend money. Getting buy-in (pun intended), before you go to the trouble of creating a proposal saves everyone a lot of time and money!

It seems wild that this confirmation action during the proposal phase of the sales process could have such a big impact on closing the sale. I believe gaining confirmation from the buyer builds their confidence that they are making a good decision and also helps the seller know if they’ve missed the mark somehow.

Gaining confirmation is a gentler step toward a commitment decision from the buyer and a great timesaver for the seller. It’s also a much easier time to overcome any objections and meet needs prior to asking for the final order.

In closing, I’d like to confirm this article has been helpful! For additional information or questions, please reach out at any time.

Beth is the CEO of TrainerTainment LLC, a training company devoted to the family entertainment and hospitality industries. Beth and her team are focused on helping the companies they serve to make more money through sales, guest service, leadership and social media marketing training. Training products and services are delivered in person, through books and DVDs, and virtually with e-learning courses, webinar development and 24/7 online access. Visit her company’s website at www.trainertainment.com.