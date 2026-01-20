Party Dash Attraction New at Wilderness Resort

Amusement Products recently shared early performance results for Party Dash, the new mixed reality attraction they distribute for VEX Solutions. The attraction was installed last month at Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. It reportedly ranks in the top five among 79 arcade pieces in the 7,000-sq.-ft. game room.

“Party Dash wowed our guests with its modern, futuristic look,” said Trevor Hirst, the director of attractions at Wilderness Resort. “It’s more of an attraction than just a game. Not only is it producing great revenue, but we’re also seeing above-average replays, and it’s helping lift nearby games. It’s rare for a new piece to crack the top 20 – much less the top five – but Party Dash did it consistently in its first month.”

Added Dutch Magrath, the president of Amusement Products: “We’re excited about Party Dash’s early performance and, more importantly, what it means for operators – strong revenue out of the gate, high replays and reliable uptime in a compact footprint. It fits today’s guest expectations for active, social play while delivering the operational consistency FECs need.”