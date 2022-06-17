Party Center Software Webinar on Future of FECs

The latest webinar from Party Center Software will be live on June 23 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The topic is “The Future of Family Entertainment: How to Navigate the Current Market, Maximize Opportunity and Win!”

It will be led by Jerry Merola, managing partner at Amusement Entertainment Management and a founder of Foundations Entertainment University. If you join the webinar live, you’ll be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a free ticket to the upcoming Foundations event in Chicago, held July 12-13.

Click here to register for the webinar. As always, if you can’t make it live, sign up anyways to get a video emailed to you after the fact. Learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com.