Party Center Software Webinar on FEC Marketing

Featuring special guest Andre Lawless of Lawless Marketing, Party Center Software will host a free webinar on March 25 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on the topic of FEC marketing.

“As business returns and guests come out of their homes to play, this is a great time to rethink your marketing,” the company said. The focus will be on FECs and event venues. Some questions to think about in the meantime… Who is taking away your business, and how are they messaging their offering? What makes you unique and better? What were the guests’ playing patterns before, and how have they changed?

Learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com and click here to sign up for the free webinar.