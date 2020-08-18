Party Center Software Webinar Next Week on the “New Now”

Part of their webinar series, Party Center Software invites you to join them with special guest Jason Barnaby of Firestarters Inc. for an inspirational discussion on how to be comfortable being uncomfortable.

The “new now” is here, and the webinar promises to “fuel the fire of your heart to burn for you, your business and your customers. The live webinar will be held Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Even if you can’t make the live stream, click here to sign up anyway and PCS will send you a copy of the webinar. Learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com.