Party Center Software will host a free webinar on March 31 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Led by Bob Krause and Dave Wilson of United Play, the webinar will focus on “Finding the Right Attraction Mix for Your Family Entertainment Center.” Click here to register.

The industry experts and longtime FEC owners will share their insights on the topic. Krause brings over 40 years of experience; Wilson has designed thousands of attractions and 200 FECs.

Visit www.partycentersoftware.com for more information.