RePlay Magazine
Party Center Software Webinar Focuses on the Future

By on INSTANT REPLAY

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. Eastern time when TrainerTainment CEO Beth Standlee and COO of Urban Air Adventure Parks Jeremy Hoyum join Party Center Software’s Rebecca Twomey for a free webinar. Click here to register.

The virtual event will discuss which FEC industry insights mattered most in 2020 and how they can help you plan for the future. Learn which sales and marketing strategies worked best, how owners and operators pivoted in the year of Covid, and takeaways that can help you come 2021.

