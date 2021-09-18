Party Center Software Webinar Focuses on FEC Real Estate

Whether you’re an FEC owner or looking to start one up, Party Center Software has you covered in an upcoming webinar about FEC real estate.

The webinar will feature RJ Mohindra, principal at FEC Real Estate, on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Click here to register.

“Real estate expenses can either help or hinder your ability to grow revenue,” the company said. “That’s why it’s so important to consider everything from location to the pros and cons of renting versus purchasing when choosing the right real estate for your family entertainment center.” Learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com.