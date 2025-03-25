Party Center Software Webinar Focuses on FEC Operations

A party booking software company is looking to impart FEC-related expertise by hosting an upcoming webinar. Party Center Software will go live on March 27 at 1 p.m. Eastern time to share with attendees how they can open and manage an entertainment center – with special focus on software solutions, efficient operations, and avoiding costly mistakes.
The president and founder of Turfway Entertainment, Dave Wallace, intends to share insights from more than a quarter-century of experience during the webinar, including how software can simplify booking.
