Party Center Software Webinar Focused on F&B

Join Jim Howell, co-owner of Perky’s Pizza, for a live Party Center Software webinar about the present and near-term future of food and beverage operations in FECs at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, July 30. Click here to register. A video replay will be available if you can’t attend live.

“Facing a multitude of regulations and new rules, it’s imperative everyone in the food and beverage industry takes a hard look at their operational processes,” urged PCS. “Everyone’s business will look different a year from now but the goal is that, albeit operating differently, it will be successful!”

The webinar will take on the current and near-term state of the F&B industry; making proper and popular menu adjustments; how to streamline operations and labor considerations; and how good F&B improves the customer experience and increases guest satisfaction at FECs. Visit www.partycentersoftware.com for more information.