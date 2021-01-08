Party Center Software Talks Attraction Mix in Webinar

Mark your calendars for Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Eastern time for Party Center Software’s first webinar of 2021, which will discuss developing an attraction mix that leverages your customer’s buying patterns.

“If your family entertainment center or event venue tries to be all things to all people, you’ll be special to no one,” the company said. That’s why Danny Gruening and Russ Van Natta of Creative Works will be on hand to share lessons learned from the most successful businesses in the industry.

PCS says you’ll learn how to “identify the interests, behaviors and buying patterns of your ideal customer” and be able to use that data to make informed decisions about your attraction mix and packages.

Click here to register for the live webinar. If you can’t make it live, sign up anyways to get a copy of the recording following the event. Visit www.partycentersoftware.com for more information.