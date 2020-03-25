Party Center Software Switches Up Webinar

In light of the current coronavirus situation, Party Center Software decided to do a different webinar this week called “Brave the Storm: Actionable Marketing Tips to Prepare for a Successful Comeback.”

It will be live today, March 26 at 2 p.m. Eastern, but you can click here to register whether you can make it or not (a video copy will be sent to you afterward if you can’t watch live).

PCS says: “Join us and Hownd’s Adam Russell for this timely and relevant webinar about some things you can do right now to weather current economic conditions. You’ll learn some actionable ideas for marketing your entertainment center, generating immediate revenue, promotions and pricing strategies, customer engagement, and more. There’s light at the end of the tunnel!” Learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com.