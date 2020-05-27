Party Center Software Social Media Webinar

If you’re looking to learn social media, look no further than today’s Party Center Software webinar spotlight how to properly promote your business on Facebook. The webinar, led by Ryan McQuillen of What to Post, goes live at 2 p.m. Eastern time (click here to register). Can’t make it today? Sign up at the registration link anyways, and PCS will send you a replay of the live webinar.

You’ll learn what makes a post “social” vs. advertising; how organic strategy works; what media is best to reach your audience; how to find your audience; and more! For additional info, visit www.partycentersoftware.com.