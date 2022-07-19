Party Center Software Shares Latest Ebook

Party Center Software recently announced their latest resource, No Unhappy Customers: 6 Ways to Prevent or Diffuse Conflict at Your FEC, which is available to download here. The ebook’s goal is to help FEC owners start building a successful conflict management plan.

The company also has a live webinar scheduled for July 28 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The complimentary webinar is called Emergency Planning: Q&A with FEC Management Experts on How to Handle Tech, Facility & Customer Issues.

Click here to register for free or visit www.partycentersoftware.com.