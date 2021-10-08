Party Center Software Raffling IAAPA Tickets

IAAPA Expo in Orlando is just over a month away and Party Center Software has some free tickets to give away. Their raffle runs through Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To enter, visit their blog and click on the post titled Win A Free Ticket to IAAPA Expo 2021. (Or, simply click here.) Then click the link to the ticket raffle, fill out the form and hit submit!

IAAPA Expo will be held from Nov. 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center. Stop by PCS’s Booth #4571 or visit them online at www.partycentersoftware.com.