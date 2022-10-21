Party Center Software Prepares for IAAPA

Party Center Software recently released a new resource – their IAAPA Expo Prep Checklist for this year’s show. Click here to get a copy and be sure to visit the company at the Orange County Convention Center starting Nov. 15 in booth #4462.

PCS said you can expect to see the company’s CEO Scott Drummond, Rebecca Twomey, Megan Hawkins, Courtney Drahos, Eileen Hawkins, Danielle Hardin, Laura Cañellas and Aracely Balcazar.

The company also put together a list of IAAPA Expo educational sessions that caught their eye. You can visit www.partycentersoftware.com for more information.