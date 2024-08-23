Party Center Software Offers Free 360 Admission

Creative Works is hosting its Amusement 360 event Sept. 10-12 in Plainfield, Ind., and the folks over at Party Center Software are offering a limited number of sponsorships to those who apply via raffle.

The raffle, available here on their website, is open now through Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Any submissions made – at any time – will be included. The winners will be chosen randomly after the raffle closes.