Party Center Software Makes “In Case of Emergency” Guide

There’s one thing you can never do too much of, Party Center Software says – planning. That’s why they’ve created a complimentary resource guide called In Case of Emergency: An Emergency Preparedness Guide to Help Your FEC Overcome the Unexpected (click here to get it).

The guide will discuss what to do when technology systems, software or services are interrupted, and the types of health and safety areas you should have on your radar and ideas for how to be prepared in advance. Visit www.partycentersoftware.com for more information and resources.