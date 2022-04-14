Party Center Software Laser Tag Webinar

An upcoming webinar from Party Center Software focusing on laser tag will be held at 2 p.m. Eastern time on April 21. Register here for the free event.

The webinar is specifically for FEC owners and operators who are interested in adding laser tag to their facilities. It’s also for companies that already have laser tag but want to learn more about making it a better profiting attraction.

Learn how to create an optimal space for laser tag and what else to consider with Shane Zimmerman, VP of North American sales at laser tag equipment manufacturer Delta Strike. More information is available at www.partycentersoftware.com.