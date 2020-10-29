Party Center Software Holiday Webinar Today

Party Center Software will hold its FEC Marketing Tips for the Holiday Season webinar today, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Click here to register for free (even if you can’t make it today, they’ll send you a copy of the webinar within a few days of the live event).

Presented by PCS’s marketing manager Megan Campbell, the webinar will cover the best time to start marketing holiday events and private party bookings; how to cater marketing efforts to appeal to the largest audience; and ways to market the “season of giving” to increase revenue now and in the future.”

End the year on a high note with the help of Party Center Software! Learn more on their website: www.partycentersoftware.com.