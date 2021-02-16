Party Center Software Data Webinar in March

Using guest data to fuel business growth will be the topic at an upcoming Party Center Software webinar, held March 2 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The company will highlight key findings from its 2020 Online Booking Study and provide coaching on how to maximize your marketing, sales and business decisions.

Led by Laura Cañellas and Megan Hawkins, PCS’s marketing manager and lead customer success consultant, respectively, the event will teach attendees how to collect and use data from their facility’s management software; use tools like Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel to reach their target demographics; and gather information from customer surveys.

Click here to register for free or visit www.partycentersoftware.com for more information.