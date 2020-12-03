Parlor of Entertainment Opens at Music City Mall

Parlor of Entertainment, which offers escape room experiences, recently opened at the Music City Mall in Lewisville, Texas. According to Community Impact, the business offers escape room experiences, a selfie museum, magic shows, puzzle games and live-action murder mystery games. They even allow visitors to bring dogs and cats to the activities.

The operators say their murder mystery game is different than dinner theater games but equally as fun. “You explore to find clues and gather information to find the killer,” they explained. “In 60 minutes, you explore secret passages, hidden compartments and lots of excitement.” They also called the experience a perfect birthday party adventure for any age.

Learn more at www.parlorofentertainment.com or give them a like on Facebook.